Accommodation Concern celebrates profound recognition at Business Awards

The Northamptonshire Business Awards ceremony on Friday, November 22, held at Sywell Aerodrome, was a night of recognition and celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by media personality Daisie-Belle Downer, the event included encouragement from Sunny Singh and Louise Wall of the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

In what was a closely contested category, Accommodation Concern was honoured with the North Northamptonshire Business of the Year award. This accolade was particularly remarkable given their status as a non-profit charity and social enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award panelist from North Northamptonshire Council, while presenting the award, emphasised the tight competition among nominees, noting that all finalists demonstrated exceptional achievement throughout 2024.

Accommodation Concern’s David McClatchey and John Perry receiving the North Northamptonshire Business of the Year Award at the Northamptonshire Business Awards Ceremony

Accommodation Concern, renowned locally for its work in supported accommodation, and providing housing, debt, and benefits advice, has quietly amassed significant financial gains value for Northamptonshire communities in 2024, reflecting their substantial impact.

This success story, while not announced publicly at the awards, underscores their effectiveness in delivering tangible outcomes for those in need, with financial gains value far exceeding their operational costs.

This recognition serves as a beacon for the VCSE sector, illustrating how a business-like approach can lead to substantial community benefits. Their collaborative efforts with other charities, local businesses, social enterprises and community projects have fostered a network of support that amplifies effectiveness and serves the wider sector in mutually beneficial ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The services provided not only aid those in immediate need but also the communities around them; and these individuals and groups in the future, as the charity seeks to empower, equip, and make accessible valuable, much-needed resources.

As they look to the future, Accommodation Concern is extending its reach into rural areas, and is looking for more venues to host their advice surgeries (and businesses to sponsor them).

This award not only celebrates their achievements but also inspires a broader dialogue on how charities can operate with the strategic focus of businesses to maximise their impact on society.