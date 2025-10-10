Accommodation Concern awarded £50,000 to launch AI-powered digital debt advice toolkit

Kettering charity Accommodation Concern has been awarded almost £50,000 from the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through the Debt Advice Modernisation Fund 2025/26 to launch its pioneering project, The Innovative Digital Debt Advice Toolkit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new toolkit will allow clients, across the whole of Northamptonshire, to complete an online self-assessment, including budgeting and debt categorisation, before meeting with an adviser. It will automatically identify priority debts, suggest suitable solutions, and securely transfer data into the charity’s case management system, helping advisers spend more time supporting those most in need.

Managing Director John Perry said: “This funding allows us to transform the way we deliver debt advice, combining innovation with our person-centred approach. It will improve efficiency, reduce waiting times, and ensure that clients get the right help sooner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will also implement AI to generate accurate case notes automatically, reducing admin time and improving accuracy. Designed to meet accessibility standards, the toolkit will be inclusive and user-friendly for all clients.

Accommodation Concern Office

Accommodation Concern’s advisers currently manage up to 60 active cases each, and this digital innovation is expected to increase capacity, reduce client drop-off rates, and enhance overall service quality.

To help raise additional funds for its vital work, the charity will host a Winter Ball on Friday 29th November at the Holiday Inn, Corby, featuring a three-course meal, live band Hayley & The Heartbeats, and Big Bopper Disco.

Tickets are available now at www.accommodationconcern.co.uk.