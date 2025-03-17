A walk on the wild side: Care home residents celebrate World Wildlife Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering took a walk on the wild side when they celebrated UN World Wildlife Day in March.

World Wildlife Day is an annual global event to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plant life. World Wildlife Day 2025 is celebrated under the theme ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet.’ This theme emphasises the importance of innovative financial solutions to support wildlife conservation efforts globally.

Activities Co-ordinator, Tina, said “The residents had a brilliant time, we started the day off in the morning creating lovely birdfeeders with our residents. This experience was wonderful, the joy that it created for the residents was amazing knowing that the birds were going to be fed. The day was finished off with our guest speaker Simon Watt from ‘WILD Presentations. Simon provided the residents with a wonderful spring time presentation that offered a talk around the time of year and what it means for our wildlife and plants. The residents thoroughly enjoyed the very informative presentation and have already asked for Simon to return throughout the year to talk about the seasons yet to come.”

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “Our residents love to find out about new things, many of them are very keen and knowledgeable gardeners and they are all animal lovers so they were overjoyed to have this wonderful presentation delivered by Simon”

Elm Bank Care Home residents enjoying the amazing Simon Watt, WILD Presentation.

