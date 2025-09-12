A veteran’s memorial walk, honouring lives lost to service and suicide

The walk began at West Linton, near Edinburgh, where former Army Major Cameron Quinn tragically took his life almost 20 years ago. Each stage is carefully chosen, from commemorative sites in County Durham and Northampton, to the UK headquarters of Roche, the pharmaceutical company that once marketed the drug. Averaging 20 miles per day, the route is set to conclude in Whitehall on 19 September, when a specially made Lariam poppy will be placed at the Cenotaph in a quiet act of remembrance.

Walking with purpose

The veteran leading the walk, Lt Col (Retd) Andrew Marriott, knows this struggle first-hand. Like Cameron, he was required to take Lariam while serving, nearly a year in Sierra Leone. The drug is notorious for its side effects, which include memory loss, aggression, disturbed sleep, and suicidal thoughts. You can learn more about the true impact in his book, If You Wake at Midnight: The Lariam Wonder Drug Scandal.

“Tragically, many succumbed, bringing heartbreak to their families,” Lt Col (Retd) Marriott reflects. “Unlike Cameron, I realised it was the drug causing the changes. It was a battle to make sense of, but it should never have been allowed to happen.”

Together with other campaigners, including Cameron’s widow Jane, Lt Col (Retd) Marriott helped relegate Lariam to a treatment of last resort. The drug has since been abandoned by Roche, but its controversial use within the armed forces remains a serious national scandal, frequently compared to Thalidomide, Infected Blood, Nuclear Test Veterans, and the Post Office injustices.

From no-man’s land to remembrance

“Cameron was not the first, and he was not the last,” Lt Col (Retd) Marriott says while on the road. “But it is time to pull them in from no-man’s land. They and their families have waited too long. They deserve to be remembered with dignity.”

Supporting remembrance for all

While the campaign calls attention to accountability, the walk also serves a constructive purpose, raising funds for the National Memorial Arboretum (NMA), the nation’s centre of remembrance. The Arboretum is not involved in the campaign itself, but contributions will support its essential work for veterans and bereaved families.

Follow the journey, learn more, or contribute at 🌐 lariamtab.com, and on social media with #TheLariamTab.

