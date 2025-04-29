A 'paw-some' partnership: Northamptonshire homebuilder sponsors dog mentor at local school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To coincide with National Pet Month in April, leading homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is providing a pupdate on a dog mentor it is sponsoring at Priors Hall A Learning Community (ALC).

The school, which is located on the housebuilder’s Priors Hall Park development, welcomed Marvel the golden cockapoo into the classroom at the start of the year.

Marvel has now completed his training and is fulfilling his role and as a dog mentor acting as a friendly and supportive presence.

According to The Dog Mentor website, the implementation of The Dog Mentor Programme in primary and secondary schools across the UK has proven to have a significant impact on many children’s lives, improving emotional and mental health, wellbeing, communication skills, behaviour and empathy.

BN - Marvel the dog mentor at Priors Hall ALC

When asked what they thought about having a mentor dog at school, one Year 6 pupil, said: “I've never had a pet before, this gives me that experience. If you are sad or stressed, spending time with Marvel makes you happy again.”

A Year 4 pupil also added: “Before Marvel was here, people would struggle to keep tidy. Now he's here everyone cleans up so we are Marvel ready. He is always excited to see people.”

Marvel works with the children on a range of interventions, including sensory breaks on the playground and social and emotional interventions, with his handlers, Mrs Hall and Mr Mackenzie.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are immensely proud to have sponsored Marvel’s journey to become a dog mentor and we are thrilled to hear about the positive impact he is having in the school.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes staff with Marvel the mentor dog

