A melody of joy: Local care home embraces the beauty of live music

Greg's visit was more than just a musical performance; it was a truly special occasion that brought everyone together in a beautiful way. His music had the power to evoke emotions and connect with even the frailest residents, bringing a few tears to the eyes of those witnessing the incredible impact.

With his wealth of experience in the care industry, Greg understood the profound effect that music can have. He made sure to personally meet and uplift as many residents as possible, spreading joy not only through individual room visits, but also by surprising everyone during dinner and even jamming with the staff and residents.

The dedicated activities team at Brampton View Care Home, along with Greg, surprised the residents with music, creating an atmosphere filled with the sounds of singing, clapping, and heart-warming smiles. It was a truly engaging and energising experience for everyone involved.

The act of sharing music is a powerful one, creating lasting memories, evoking strong emotions, and fostering a sense of happiness and connection. The residents at Brampton View Care Home were left feeling content, happy, and deeply connected, which was a beautiful sight to behold.

Elina House, General Manager, expressed, "At Brampton View, live music will always remain a cherished experience, bringing communal joy, shared emotions, and collective energy, regardless of how it may evolve in form and format."

Sarah James, the Activity Coordinator, shared the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the residents, with many expressing their excitement for Greg's return. The comments like "When will Greg be coming back?" and "That has made my day" truly show the impact of live music on our home. “We are thrilled to announce that Greg will be a regular and welcomed visitor at Brampton View Care Home. The power of music knows no bounds, and we are grateful to have experienced its magic in our home”.

