A Level results day: Students at Corby Technical School celebrate fantastic results success

Corby Technical School, part of the Brooke Weston Trust, is celebrating some fantastic results with their year 13 students this year.

Students have been celebrating their achievements this morning and are set to follow a variety of ambitious pathways including university degrees and apprenticeships. Students have accepted university places at institutions from across the country, including the first student from CTS to go to an Oxbridge University. James H has been with us since year 7 and has worked incredibly hard throughout his time with us. He will be off to St. Anne’s college Oxford soon to study Physics having received four A stars at A level in Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths.

Angela Reynolds, Principal of Corby Technical School said: “Our Year 13 students have shown exceptional dedication and passion throughout their studies. As they embark on their journeys into higher education, apprenticeships, and diverse career paths, I have no doubt that these young people will have bright prospects and I look forward to hearing everything about their future accomplishments.”

Students were greeted this morning by several of their teachers, who were beaming with pride and thrilled to share celebrations with the students, as well as numerous staff there to support them in their next steps to ensure they have a secured ambitious routes for their future plans.

James H discovering his four A stars that lead him to Oxford.

Angela continued: “It is wonderful to see the relationships that staff and students have developed over their years with us. I would like to thank everyone who has supported the students through their education journey with us, in particular their teachers, school staff and their parents or carers.

“Most importantly, we want to thank our students for trusting us to be part of their education and we hope to see you return to Corby Technical School, as you will be an inspiration for future school leavers”

A selection of student achievements include those of:

Oscar S, who has been accepted onto a Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship for Leicestershire constabulary. Oscar has been our Head of Events on our Student Leadership Team alongside one of our Head Students, Fraser, who achieved an A* and two distinction stars, and will be going on to pursue a career in graphic design. Art continues to be a well performing subject at CTS, and special mention has to go to Julia who achieved a well deserved A*, with her work wowing students and staff, and she will be studying Fine Art at Northumbria.

Jasmine and Reece from Corby Technical School celebrate their A-Level results

Jasmine also achieved an A in Art, alongside 2 other A grades in English and Psychology and a C in History. She will be studying English at Nottingham University, as she is a lover of reading. Anya N will be studying Aerospace engineering at Coventry University, so we look forward to hearing about her interstellar career!

We also have a number of students who will be pursing tremendous apprenticeships. Jack B will be going to Kia, Rowan to Jaguar Landrover and Ben M to L.A.S. Motorhome for an Engineering Apprenticeship.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust said: "Today we celebrate our wonderful students and their families, all of whom have participated in creating the positive learning culture we promote throughout Brooke Weston Trust. The support from parents and carers plays a vital role in this partnership, helping us achieve the best outcomes for our young people. We also thank all the teaching and support staff at Corby Technical School, who have enabled our students to showcase our core value of Ambition for All."