A heartfelt celebration: Sally Jones honoured with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List
We are absolutely delighted to share a momentous achievement—our esteemed Chair, Sally Jones, has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List with an MBE for services to Carers.
This prestigious accolade is a testament to Sally’s unwavering dedication to both the voluntary and statutory sectors, and it reflects the profound impact she has had on communities across Northamptonshire.
Since becoming a Trustee at Northamptonshire Carers in 2004, and later serving as Chair of Trustees since 2017, Sally has played an instrumental role in shaping and strengthening our organisation.
Her long career at Northamptonshire County Council, where she held pivotal positions in Adult Social Care and Children’s Services from 1971 to 2004 demonstrates her deep commitment to public service. Beyond this, she spent 10 years working in a consultancy capacity, guiding numerous local authorities and voluntary organisations to success.
Sally’s devotion extends beyond professional accomplishments—she is a passionate champion for the voluntary sector, contributing immensely to local initiatives in her village and beyond. Her leadership as former Chair of Trustees for Citizens Advice Northampton further solidifies her legacy of compassionate service.
Perhaps most inspiring of all is Sally’s personal commitment to carers, driven by her own journey as a carer for her parents and now her husband, Graham, who has dementia. Her advocacy for improved carer support across the county has been truly remarkable, making this recognition in Carers Week all the more meaningful.
Mark Major, CEO of Northamptonshire Carers, expressed his admiration:
"This award is richly deserved, and we are all so proud of Sally. She has not only had an outstanding career but has been a force for good in the county for countless years, making a huge difference to so many people. Kind, compassionate, and exceptional in all she does, Sally is truly inspirational."
Please join us in celebrating this incredible honour and expressing our deepest gratitude for Sally’s unwavering dedication. A huge congratulations to her from all of us at Northamptonshire Carers!