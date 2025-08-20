A grateful wave of kindness: Local hub receives £2,000 gift to spread happiness across Northamptonshire

Action for Happiness Northamptonshire is deeply honoured and sincerely grateful to have received a generous £2,000 donation from the Michael Guest Charitable Foundation.

Arriving during Altruistic August — a month dedicated to giving and kindness — this gift couldn’t be more timely or meaningful. It marks a powerful investment in local mental health and wellbeing, and a tribute to the enduring legacy of Michael Guest: a man known for his bright spirit, love of classical music, and commitment to community life.

This meaningful gift will help amplify the Hub’s grassroots work across Northamptonshire, supporting mental health, resilience, and community wellbeing. In particular, the funds will:

Expand access to the free Action for Happiness App – a powerful tool offering everyday wellbeing activities, expert-led journeys like 10 Days to Happier Living, and monthly themes to inspire positive change.

– a powerful tool offering everyday wellbeing activities, expert-led journeys like 10 Days to Happier Living, and monthly themes to inspire positive change. Support ongoing delivery of the #YearOfHappierLiving campaign — a monthly calendar of simple, achievable actions rooted in the science of wellbeing.

— a monthly calendar of simple, achievable actions rooted in the science of wellbeing. Enable more face-to-face events, group sessions, and community outreach — helping people connect, reflect, and support one another.

Recent Action for Happiness Session with Youth Ambassadors from The Lowdown.

Michael Guest, in whose name the Foundation was established, was known for his bright spirit, deep love of classical music, and strong ties to the Kettering area. Though he passed away in 2020, his legacy of kindness and community care lives on through the Foundation’s support for local causes that reflect his values.

“In the spirit of Michael’s legacy, we will use this donation to help others thrive – not just survive – across Northamptonshire,” said Matthew Bushell, Hub Coordinator for Action for Happiness Northamptonshire.

The donation comes at a crucial time, as demand continues to grow for preventative wellbeing work across the voluntary and community sector. The Hub is powered by volunteers and sustained by partnerships — and gifts like this make a very real difference to what’s possible.

Action for Happiness Northamptonshire is a grassroots wellbeing movement dedicated to building a happier, kinder, and more resilient county. Part of the wider Action for Happiness movement (founded by experts in psychology, education and economics), the Hub delivers local events, monthly campaigns, and leadership training for volunteers, known as “Champions”.

Recent Action for Happiness Session with the team at the Northampton Saints Foundation

Get Involved:

Volunteer with us: If you’re passionate about wellbeing, inclusion, or local action, we’d love to welcome you into our growing team of Champions and volunteers.

Donate: Every gift helps us to deliver more events, reach more people, and create positive ripple effects across our county.

Download the App: Explore the tools, resources and daily actions that can support your own wellbeing journey.

Dr David Smart (Right), Retired GP Northampton, Chair Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub and Trustee at Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust and Visiting Professor at the Northampton University with Matthew Bushell, Therapeutic Coach and Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub Coordinator.

A heartfelt thank you to the Trustees of the Michael Guest Charitable Foundation. Your generosity is helping build a brighter Northamptonshire — one kind action at a time.

Let’s keep spreading kindness — just like Michael did.