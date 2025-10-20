A global feat and good cheer at Elm Bank Care Home
The atmosphere was electric as residents enjoyed a lively performance from Gav Lalala, which added a really festive backdrop to the afternoon celebrations. From the first bite to the last note of music, the smiles were abundant.
The joyous celebration culminated in a heartfelt moment as the residents, “a glass in hand,” raised a toast to the day. An opportunity created for all to come together, enjoy great food and music, and raise their spirits in a joint celebration of global culture and companionship. .
Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It was a wonderful afternoon for both residents and staff, the great selection of food from around the world provided residents with a culinary experience that put a smile on all their faces. The afternoon was filled with amazing live music from the ‘Gav Lalala’, it was a great afternoon for all.”
General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “World Food Day was a huge success here at the home and it was lovely to see residents and staff enjoy great music and sample different foods from around the world, prepared by our wonderful chefs.
"The feedback from residents and staff was lovely, they enjoyed each other’s company and reminisced on trips abroad over the years where they recalled eating the local food. Cheers to a memorable World Food Day at Elm Bank!”
