'A dream come true' for Brackley Care Home resident

For Brackley Care Home resident Jonathan a trip to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon was a place that he last visited more years ago than he cared to remember and has been dreaming of a trip back for a long, long time.

Jonathan took along fellow resident Daphne to enjoy the outing as both of them have a huge love of motor vehicles, old and new.

Jonathan commented: "The museum is now at least three or four times the size of what I remember and it was wonderful seeing replicas of two of the cars that my father owned - a 1976 Jaguar and a Ford Granada and there was even a silver MG which is the car that my mum used to drive. I could not believe my eyes when I saw the original yellow Reliant Regal 3-wheeler from "Only Fools and Horses"".

Daphne's favourite was the 1992 Daimler Limousine which, on reading the plaque, established that it belonged to HM The Queen Mother and commented : "This museum is full of such historic value but one definitely needs at least a week to do it full justice."

Jonathan next to the 1976 Jaguar

Jonathan summed up the day: "I loved every second of my trip to the British Motor Museum and it really was a dream come true. It was wonderful to see cars that I remember from my youth and in such pristine condition too. This trip totally surpassed my expectations!"