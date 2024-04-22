A delightful trip to M&S for care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The atmosphere on the journey was delightful. Residents chatted animatedly, reminiscing about past shopping trips and sharing their M&S favourites. Upon entering M&S, a wonderland of sights and smells greeted us. The clothing section was a particular favourite, with residents trying on outfits and offering each other style advice. Laughter filled the air as they discovered hidden gems and unexpected delights.

After a fulfilling shopping spree, we adjourned to the M&S cafe for a well-deserved rest. Over steaming cups of tea and delectable slices of cake, residents recounted their purchases and shared stories. The camaraderie and sense of community were truly heart-warming.

Seema Thomas General Manager of Juniper house said, ‘’the trip to M&S was more than just a shopping excursion; it was a day of social interaction, shared experiences, and creating lasting memories. It was a reminder of the simple joys in life and the importance of fulfilling residents' wishes. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Tea time at M&S

