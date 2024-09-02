A day out at the library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, the residents of Juniper House Care Home enjoyed a delightful outing to the local library. The idea for this excursion arose from conversations with our residents, many of whom expressed a longing for a return to the familiar surroundings of a library. It was clear that this was a much-loved pastime for many, and we were determined to make it happen. The day of the visit was filled with anticipation. The library, with its quiet atmosphere and familiar scent of old papers, seemed to transport them back to a cherished time in their lives.

Last week, the residents of Juniper House Care Home enjoyed a delightful outing to the local library. The idea for this excursion arose from conversations with our residents, many of whom expressed a longing for a return to the familiar surroundings of a library. It was clear that this was a much-loved pastime for many, and we were determined to make it happen. The day of the visit was filled with anticipation. The library, with its quiet atmosphere and familiar scent of old papers, seemed to transport them back to a cherished time in their lives.

Residents spent their time browsing the shelves, reminiscing about favourite authors, and sharing stories about books they had read in the past. Some chose to simply relax in the comfortable seating areas, enjoying the peaceful ambiance. It was heart-warming to witness the joy and contentment on their faces as they immersed themselves in this familiar environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip to the library was more than just a day out; it was an opportunity for our residents to connect with their past, to engage with their community, and to experience the simple pleasure of reading. We believe that such outings are essential for maintaining a high quality of life for our residents and fostering a sense of wellbeing.

Brackley library visit

Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House said, ‘’We are already planning future outings based on the positive feedback we received. By listening to the wishes and preferences of our residents, we hope to create many more enriching experiences in the coming months’’.