A canvas of joy: Care home residents find serenity and spark in painting

Residents finding serenity and spark in painting

In the heart of Elm Bank care home in Kettering, a new kind of magic was found, not in grand gestures but in the gentle stroke of a paintbrush. A delightful afternoon was spent on the dementia community adding vibrant colours to images.

The air was filled with concentration and lots of smiles with burst of conversation around times past. It was not just a simple craft session; it was a profound experience that provided a multitude of benefits. For many, painting provides a powerful outlet for self-expression. It allowed the residents to communicate feelings and memories that may otherwise be difficult to articulate verbally, unlocking a sense of freedom and an emotional release.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It was a wonderful simple activity that allowed for our residents to benefit from not only the emotional side but also it offered cognitive advantages. Painting requires focus and problem solving, helping to keep minds sharp and engaged. It was lovely to see the residents mixing colours feeling the textures of the brushes, it is a sensory experience that is rich in stimulation that engages multiple parts of the brain.”

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “It was a lovely activity that most importantly fostered a sense of community and connection. Whilst all the residents were working on their own masterpiece they were part of a shared experience. It was lovely to see the support they offered each other during the activity. It certainly was a very joyous afternoon.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.