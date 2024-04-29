97th birthday celebrations for care home resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jean was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she reached her 97th Birthday. Her family had flown in from Europe to help celebrate the occasion and spend quality time spoiling Jean.

Prior to her birthday Head Chef Glenn and Activities Lead Emma had spent time with Jean asking how she would like to celebrate her birthday. Jeans only requested was one of Glenn’s special cakes with a garden and floral theme.

Glen produced a beautiful iced sponge cake with strawberries and cream inside. The outside was decorated with handmade icing flowers and more.

Birthday Cake

Jean commented “I have had 97 birthdays’ now but this has by far been my favourite! I have been fully spoilt and been lucky enough to celebrate with friends and family.”