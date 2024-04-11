90 or 21 again? Birthday celebrations for care home resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pat was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she reached her 90th Birthday. However Pat had decided the previous week that she didn’t want to be 90 this year and would like to revisit her 21st year. To receive her wish Head Chef Glenn Coombs created a birthday cake to mark Pat turning ’21 again’

The cake contained a photo of Pat and her favourite flowers of roses in icing. Pat, her friends and family tucked into the cake at a birthday lunch in her honour.

Pat commented “I have been thoroughly spoilt by everyone and the home has gone to so much effort to celebrate my birthday. It was nice to be 21 again for a few days but now I will return to my age of 90 and enjoy it with style!”

21 Again Birthday Cake