40 challenges for 40 years – Sttebs’ students go big for Comic Relief

To celebrate Comic Relief’s 40th anniversary, the students are taking on 40 unique challenges during their Functional Skills lessons, all in the name of raising money for the charity.

The challenges range from academic tasks like solving maths problems, spelling bees, and geography quizzes, to physical and creative activities such as yoga poses, painting pavement graffiti, and decorating red nose biscuits. There will also be plenty of fun and laughter, with challenges like learning tongue twisters, throwing 40 wet sponges at their tutor, and singing silly songs.

One of the participating students, Jack, shared his excitement:

“We are students at the farm, and we are excited to take on 40 challenges for Comic Relief’s 40th anniversary! From maths and spelling challenges to physical feats and creative tasks, we’ll be putting our Functional Skills to the test while having a blast. We love learning in a hands-on way at Sttebs’, and this fundraiser is a perfect mix of fun, education, and giving back. Please sponsor us and help us make a difference for this amazing cause!”

Farm Manager Natalia Betts expressed her pride in the students, stating:

“At Sttebs Care Farm, we believe in learning through experience, and this Comic Relief challenge is a fantastic example of that. Our students are developing confidence, teamwork, and essential life skills while raising money for an incredible cause. I’m so proud of their enthusiasm and dedication, and we hope the community will rally behind them in support.”

Sttebs Care Farm provides an alternative education provision, offering a nurturing environment where students can develop their skills outside of a traditional classroom setting. With a focus on hands-on learning, mental wellbeing, and personal development, the farm helps individuals gain confidence and achieve their educational goals and career aspirations.

Set in a picturesque landscape, Sttebs Care Farm is home to a variety of therapy animals—including Shetland ponies, goats, sheep, alpacas, guinea pigs, meerkats, porcupines, reptiles, to name a few—and offers other practical lessons in animal care, horticulture, and countryside management. The farm provides City & Guilds and AQA qualifications, helping students build essential skills for the future.

These determined students hope to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief, which has been funding vital projects to support people in need for 40 years. Those who wish to contribute can visit their JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sttebs-care-farm-red-nose-day-2025

For more information about Sttebs Care Farm and its work, visit www.sttebscarefarm.com or follow their social media @sttebscarefarm

