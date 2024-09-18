24-hour mental health text message service launched in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) along with North and West Northamptonshire Councils have partnered with charity Mental Health Innovations to offer free, confidential and 24/7 mental health support to those across the county through the charity’s text messaging support service Shout.

The partnership has been funded through North and West Northamptonshire Public Health services and ICB to provide this innovative digital offer for anyone in Northamptonshire to enable them to access 24-hour mental health support, 365 days a year from their mobile phone.

The service launched on Monday 2 September and people in the county can text the word ‘IMATTER’ to 85258 to be connected to a trained Shout Volunteer. The service is open around the clock and can help with issues such as anxiety, stress, loneliness, depression and suicidal thoughts. The conversation, which takes place entirely by text message, aims to help the texter reach a calmer place with a plan to move forward. It will also signpost them to further support available locally.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC said: “Providing mental health services which meet the needs of our communities is vitally important, that is why we’re proud to be a part of this partnership and launch the SHOUT text messaging service in Northamptonshire. By providing digital solutions which people of all ages can access from their mobile phone, we hope to increase the number of people accessing services and receiving the support they need.”

A boy on his phone

Councillor Gill Mercer, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: “I am pleased that we are working with Shout to give free access to their text support service. This makes our local crisis support more accessible for everyone, especially important now when many people are struggling mentally due to the cost-of-living crisis.

By partnering with Shout on this service, we can offer residents free mental health support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, when people need it the most.”

Dr Janine Elson, Chief Medical Officer, Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said: “Ensuring local people who need it can receive timely access to mental health support is one of our key priorities. The SHOUT service compliments the services we already have available across our county that support health and wellbeing. The service is open around the clock and can help with issues such as anxiety, stress, loneliness, depression and suicidal thoughts so I would urge anyone experiencing difficulties with their mental health to consider using this service.”

Shout is a free, confidential and anonymous service, designed to provide people with in-the-moment support. Texting Shout does not appear on phone bills and all messages are confidential unless there is concern about someone’s safety. Shout is available and free in the United Kingdom.