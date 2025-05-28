204km cycle from Northampton to Norwich city stadium in memory of my late father

Me and my dad

My name is Darrian, I am going to cycle from Northampton to Norwich City Football stadium making the journey 127miles, for my father who sadly passed away last year in his sleep the day after his 61st birthday.

His favourite football team is Norwich city and being from Norfolk it was only right. He’d religiously watch them every week without missing a game.

I want to spread awareness and to raise money to get him a headstone and for chosen charities like British heart foundation, men’s mental health, diabetes uk.

In doing so why not challenge myself and to do that, let’s do something big. My dad was a family man and I really hope I would make him proud if he was able to see me do this.

The journey will be 204km and according to Google maps 12hrs on the road, I can do this!