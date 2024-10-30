2024 Northampton Youth Summit Youth Team finalise plans

As the weekend comes to a close the final plans for the Youth Summit are set in stone ready for the event on the 15th November.

The Northampton Youth Summit Youth Team have spent 2 days engaging in social and team building activities in preparation for the 2024 Youth Summit. During their time together they have enjoyed Archery, Tunneling and Go-karting alongside various planning sessions to make sure the day runs smoothly.

This year's event is running at The Guildhall, with up to 30 local youth services bringing information and advice to young people. The day will also include workshops on topics chosen by the Youth Team including Healthy Eating, Budgeting and Staying Safe.

Local schools are invited to bring pupils in Year 8 - 12 to engage with these local providers, but also have an opportunity to have their voices heard by some of our local Councillors and MP's helping to shape the local offer for young people in our County.

If you would like more information about how to bring a school, join us on the Youth Team or have a stall please email northamptonyouthsummit.co.uk.