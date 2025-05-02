101st birthday celebrations for local care home resident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations have been in full swing at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton as one of its residents reaches his 101st birthday and breaks into a new century.

Peter was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as he celebrated his 101st birthday. The home head Chef, Glenn Coombs, created a special birthday cake for Peter to celebrate in the style of his RAF career, with photos of Peter in his RAF uniform and Lancaster Bomber.

Peter, was born in Edmonton. London in 1924 and as a young man went to Canada to train as air crew and had a fulfilling career with the RAF. Peter travelled to many destinations during his career and met his future wife in Palestine, where she was working as a nanny for another RAF officer. They had 3 beautiful daughters and a life of love. Peter retired from the RAF and join Gloucester council and seen his working life dedicated to his role. Peter is a passionate gardener which snapped up all his free time.

We are so honoured to help Peter celebrate his birthday and he had a abundance of visitors, from family friends, fellow residents and staff to all give him birthday wishes.

Peter's cake shows him photographed in his RAF uniform

At Brampton View Care home we celebrate birthdays not just as a mark of ageing another year but as a celebration of life, achievements, and personal growth. It's a time for reflection, gratitude, and looking forward to future possibilities. Birthdays provide a special opportunity for us to help residents to gather with loved ones and create lasting memories.

The birthday boy said: I am overwhelmed with the love, friendship and care that is all around me, the cake is amazing, look at that handsome man in the photo”.

Elina House, Deputy Manager of Barchester Brampton View added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable moment with Peter as he reaches his 101st Birthday. Peter is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Second Chef Linda presents Peter with his birthday cake

Peter had a visit from Bertie, therapy dog on his birthday

