101-year-old makes history at National Lift Tower
The Activities Team at Collingtree aim to ‘Make a Wish Come True’ for their Residents. So, when Martin our activities co-ordinator found out about Betty wish during the Christmas festivities, he set about making this happen.
Martin reached out to the National Lift Tower explaining all about Betty’s wish but never expected to hear as the tower isn’t open to the general public. To his surprise Andrew emailed back and granted a one-off experience due to Betty being the fantastic age of 101.
During the visit Mark and Tony explained that Betty is the oldest person to have ever reached the top of the tower in its history also making Betty the oldest person to be at the highest point between London and Manchester but further than that Northampton and Moscow.
Betty who is a born and bred in St James ‘Jimmy’s end’ Northampton for all of her life before coming to Collingtree Park said ‘ I have been climbing to great heights and it was a great adventure’ she had loved seeing across Northampton and the local area where she grew up.
Rosalyn James, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Collingtree Park. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Betty was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
