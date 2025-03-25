101-year-old makes history at National Lift Tower

Betty Davis of Collingtree Park Care Home.

Collingtree Park care home resident Betty Davis made history by living out her dream of reaching the top of the National Lift Tower building in Northampton. The tower is over 400 ft tall built in 1980’s Betty was lucky enough to watch this being built and always dreamed of going to the top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Activities Team at Collingtree aim to ‘Make a Wish Come True’ for their Residents. So, when Martin our activities co-ordinator found out about Betty wish during the Christmas festivities, he set about making this happen.

Martin reached out to the National Lift Tower explaining all about Betty’s wish but never expected to hear as the tower isn’t open to the general public. To his surprise Andrew emailed back and granted a one-off experience due to Betty being the fantastic age of 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit Mark and Tony explained that Betty is the oldest person to have ever reached the top of the tower in its history also making Betty the oldest person to be at the highest point between London and Manchester but further than that Northampton and Moscow.

Tower over 400ft tall.

Betty who is a born and bred in St James ‘Jimmy’s end’ Northampton for all of her life before coming to Collingtree Park said ‘ I have been climbing to great heights and it was a great adventure’ she had loved seeing across Northampton and the local area where she grew up.

Rosalyn James, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Collingtree Park. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Betty was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Collingtree Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park Care Home provides Residential Care, Dementia Care and Respite Care.