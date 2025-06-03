1,000 take part in ‘Get Up & Go’ falls prevention classes this year

Get Up & Go Class, Lings Forum, Northampton

The county’s fall prevention programme, Get Up & Go has reached a major milestone, with over 1,000 participants attending sessions across Northamptonshire in the first quarter of 2025.

Between January and March, a total of 71 community classes were delivered, resulting in an impressive 7,710 attendances from over 1000 people. The figures reflect the growing demand for falls prevention support, and the importance of enabling older adults to be physically active, confident, and socially engaged.

These classes incorporate a series of movements and exercises all based on the scientifically proven Otago Programme, which focuses on improving strength, balance, and confidence to reduce the risk of falls.

Already in its sixth year, Get Up & Go is a community-based programme developed by Northamptonshire Sport in partnership with Public Health Teams in West Northamptonshire, and North Northamptonshire Councils, and delivered by a network of exercise professionals.

Frank Earley, Public Health Principal at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted by the success and popularity of the Get Up and Go sessions across Northamptonshire.

They are a tribute to the skill, dedication, and expertise of the network of instructors Northamptonshire Sport have recruited. They are also a fantastic example of local people deciding to make small changes in what they do, that have had a huge beneficial impact on the quality of their lives.”

The initiative also includes iCan Get Up & Go, a referral-only version of the programme accessed via health and care professionals and funded by NHS Northamptonshire ICB. These targeted sessions are held at seven locations across the county, supporting individuals identified as being at greater risk of falling.

Significantly, 74% of iCan participants continue their journey by transitioning into a community Get Up & Go class, ensuring they maintain progress in a supportive and familiar setting.

Margarat, who attends the class at Lings Forum, said: ‘’ I have noticed I am walking much better; my balance has improved, and the classes have cheered me up. It’s a nice group to come to.’’

Whilst Julie, who attends Reach for Health in Daventry, said: “I started at the class about three months ago to help improve my strength and balance. I can now stand without needing to lean on something or get assistance. I could only walk about 20 yards before and now I can walk about a quarter of a mile. I feel supported in class to take it in my own time and do as much as I can”

In addition to its health benefits, the programme plays an important role in reducing social isolation. Participants frequently speak about the friendships they’ve made through the classes, which often extend to WhatsApp groups, coffee meet-ups, and regular check-ins outside of sessions.

How to Get Involved

Community Get Up & Go classes are open to self-referral through instructors or local venues. Link.

iCan Get Up & Go classes are available via referral from a health professional.

To learn more or find a local class, visit:

Or contact Katy at: [email protected]