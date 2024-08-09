1000 Northants voluntary organisations unite to celebrate the strength of our diverse community

Members of the Voluntary, Community, and Social Enterprise (VCSE) Assembly, local infrastructure and other VCSE organisations, representing over 1000 voluntary organisations across the county, came together this week to make the following joint statement:

We are proud to be part of the vibrant and diverse community of Northamptonshire, where the strength of our unity shines through in times of challenge. Over the past week, we have witnessed an outpouring of support and solidarity within our community, demonstrated through messages and conversations in various groups and emails. This collective spirit underscores the resilience and positivity that define Northamptonshire.

As the Voluntary, Community, and Social Enterprise (VCSE) Assembly, local infrastructure and other VCSE organisations, we stand committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported. While we are non-political organisations and will not engage in discussions on potential causes of unrest, we acknowledge that our communities may be experiencing pressures that carry social-political implications. Our role is to provide steadfast support and resources to help navigate these challenges together.

We encourage continued dialogue, mutual respect and collaboration as we work to uphold the well-being of all members of our community. Together, we will continue to celebrate our diversity and strengthen the bonds that make Northamptonshire a wonderful place to live, work and thrive.

