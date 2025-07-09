Zinc Digital pledges support to Maggie’s Northampton as Charity of the Year

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, leading Northamptonshire digital agency Zinc Digital has announced Maggie’s Northampton as its Charity of the Year – kickstarting the partnership with a £1,000 donation.

The new purpose built Maggie’s centre, currently under construction on the grounds of Northampton General Hospital, will offer free, expert practical, emotional and psychological support to anyone living with cancer – including their families and friends – when it opens in 2025.

The state-of-the-art space will be just 100 metres from NGH’s oncology department, and will support people across Northamptonshire, North Buckinghamshire and the wider East Midlands region, where more than 26,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Zinc Digital’s staff voted unanimously to support Maggie’s through their staff-led Community and Charity Working Group. The partnership will go far beyond fundraising, with the business also pledging volunteering days and pro bono digital support in the months ahead.

Zinc Digital team members visit Maggie's Northampton

Caitlin Goddard, SEO Specialist at Zinc Digital, said: “I suggested Maggie’s to the team because I’ve seen first-hand just how much impact they can make on a person going through cancer treatment. They provided incredible support for my dear friend during the last months of her life. Their spaces are a beautiful slice of home for people to find friendship and comfort during a stressful time.

“When I saw that there was a Northampton centre opening, it felt like a perfect opportunity to be a part of something amazing for our local community right from its first days. Cancer has touched the lives of almost everyone in our team in some way, and we know that Maggie’s support will be life-changing for the people they will help.”

Oliver McKeown, Head of Digital at Zinc Digital, added: “We are all incredibly excited to be supporting Maggie’s Northampton – especially before the doors have even opened. After visiting the site and meeting the team, it’s clear this will be an amazing space offering vital support to people across the county. We're genuinely thrilled about the partnership and honoured to play a small part in Maggie’s important work.”

When complete, the Maggie’s Northampton centre is expected to receive over 20,000 visits annually. Like all Maggie’s centres, it will be a calm, welcoming space where people can drop in without an appointment to access tailored one-to-one and group support, workshops, and courses. The diverse programme will include sessions on stress management, nutrition, benefits advice, yoga, tai chi and art therapy – all delivered by a professional team including oncology nurses, a clinical psychologist and cancer support specialists.

Jodie Mutch, Centre Fundraising Manager for Oxford and Northampton, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen as Zinc Digital’s Charity of the Year. Their support will help us provide vital emotional, practical and social support to local people with cancer and their families.

“With Zinc’s help, we can reach more people and offer a calm space to breathe – for as long as we’re needed. A £1,000 donation will help fund a Family Day at the centre, giving families the opportunity to meet our programme staff and find strength and comfort alongside others going through similar experiences.”

Maggie’s was founded in 1996 by Maggie Keswick Jencks, whose vision was to create a different kind of cancer care – one that recognised the impact on the whole family and offered a welcoming environment with expert support, no appointments required. Today, there is a network of centres across the UK and beyond.

Zinc Digital, based in Little Houghton, is a full-service digital agency delivering creative, marketing, technology and support services to help organisations embrace digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth. Founded in 2004, Zinc now supports over 150 clients annually across a wide range of sectors, from healthcare and retail to education and the arts.

The team at Zinc Digital are proud to support their local community, not just by giving back through fundraising and charity partnerships, but also by mentoring young talent.