Zinc Digital named finalist in four categories at 2025 Northamptonshire Business Awards

Zinc Digital celebrates

Northamptonshire digital agency Zinc Digital is celebrating its birthday by being unveiled as finalists in four categories at the 2025 Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zinc Digital, which is 20 years old, has been shortlisted for Small Business of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, Innovation Business of the Year, and Employer of the Year at the awards organised by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

Joe, Founder and CEO of Zinc Digital, said: "Being shortlisted for four awards is beyond anything we could have imagined when we started this journey 20 years ago. What makes this particularly special is that these categories represent everything we care most about – innovative digital solutions, outstanding client service, and most importantly, our incredible team. I want to thank every team member who has contributed to this achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're incredibly proud to be rooted in Northamptonshire, giving back to our community and nurturing the next generation of digital talent. This recognition reflects not just our business success, but our values-led approach to supporting our community, investing in local talent, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital transformation."

Zinc Digital team celebrates the award announcement

Founded in 2004, Zinc Digital has grown from a one-person operation to a thriving 20-strong team, supporting hundreds of clients every year across sectors including healthcare, education, property, financial services, and the arts.

The nominations highlight Zinc Digital's success across innovation, employment excellence and community impact.

Joe, who is nominated for Business Person of the Year, added: “We pride ourselves on being innovative not just in the work we produce for our clients but also in the ways we work together as a team. We have training budgets, mentoring schemes, catch up days, flexible working, loyalty leave and last year we gave our staff more than £20,000 in profit based bonuses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Zinc Digital chose Maggie’s Northampton as their charity of the year, with the company also committed to supporting young talent, running a graduate recruitment scheme and visiting schools and colleges to inspire the next generation.