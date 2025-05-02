Zinc Digital leads the fight against rising cyber threats with new website protection service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire-based Zinc Digital is tackling the growing threat of cybercrime head-on, with its inhouse technical support team based in Northampton helping businesses protect themselves against malware attacks, phishing scams, and data breaches.

With cyber threats escalating at an alarming rate, Zinc Digital has launched a new malware protection service that automatically detects phishing attempts and malicious code injections on WordPress websites—providing businesses with proactive defence against cybercriminals.

Will Billingham from Zinc’s Website Support Team said: “WordPress Attacks definitely have evolved over time. It is showing more frequently to be accessed through the coding of plugins than other means as this is still the easiest way to enter a website. Our new website protection service ensures that threats are detected and eliminated before they can cause harm.”

Cybercrime is an increasing concern for businesses of all sizes, with statistics highlighting the urgent need for stronger security. In the 2024 Cyber Security Breaches Survey half of businesses and around a third of charities reported having experienced some form of cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months.

Zinc Digital team

By far the most common type of breach or attack is phishing (84% of businesses and 83% of charities). This is followed, to a much lesser extent, by others impersonating organisations in emails or online (35% of businesses and 37% of charities) and then viruses or other malware (17% of businesses and 14% of charities).

Ash Nimmo, Head of Support made strong recommendations for business owners “Ensuring you have adequate protection on your website, up to date plugins on the site to ensure the site cannot be entered through outdated plugins, 2FA set-up for extra sign-in security and regular updates of the site should ensure security and good site health”

Zinc Digital, whose headquarters are in the Northamptonshire village of Little Houghton, has hundreds of clients across Northamptonshire, the UK and further afield and an expanding team committed to launching state of the art bespoke, WordPress and CMS websites, creating bespoke software and supporting companies to embrace all things digital to grow and expand.

With cyber threats on the rise, Zinc Digital has these top security tips:

Keep software and plugins updated – Outdated software is an easy entry point for hackers. Always install the latest security updates.

Use strong, unique passwords – Weak passwords increase the risk of cyber-attacks. Use complex passwords and never reuse them across platforms.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) – Adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorised access.

Regularly back up your website – A backup can restore your website quickly in the event of an attack, minimising downtime.

Monitor for suspicious activity – Watch for unusual logins, file changes, or unauthorised access. Early detection prevents major security breaches.

Invest in website security services – Professional security solutions, like Zinc Digital’s website protection service, detect and prevent threats before they become a problem.