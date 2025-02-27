Zinc Digital celebrates 20th anniversary with 20th team member hire

Zinc Digital, a leading Northamptonshire digital marketing agency, has marked its 20th anniversary by welcoming its 20th team member - boasting over 140 years of combined experience.

Jack Herd, 24, has joined the company as a Marketing Executive, specialising in Google Ads, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and social media advertising. His appointment supports Zinc Digital’s ambitious growth plans for 2025.

Head of Digital, Oliver Mckeown, who first joined the company as an apprentice, said: “At Zinc Digital we are all about finding the right ‘fit’ when it comes to recruiting – people who can gel with our team and who are motivated and client focused. I joined as an apprentice straight from school and am proud of our growth and our continued commitment to supporting our team, our clients and the community in which we are based. Welcome to the team Jack.”

Jack said: “I wanted to step up in my career, be challenged and deepen my understanding of digital marketing. Zinc Digital provides the perfect environment to grow - I have a mentor, great support, and I’m excited to be part of the company’s 20th birthday celebrations.”

Joe Zielinski, founder and co-director of Zinc - recognised last year as ‘One to Watch’ in The Times Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders - said: "At Zinc, people rarely leave, and our staff retention is phenomenal. Across the group, we now have a 70 strong team of specialists, and our Digital division is rapidly expanding, recruiting its 20th team member this month. That’s an incredible wealth of talent and expertise for our customers to leverage. We invest in our people and service delivery, promote from within whenever possible, and actively support young talent looking to break into the digital transformation sector."

As part of their commitment to giving back Zinc Digital run an intern programme for local secondary school pupils, support school career events and are this year planning an open day for students considering careers in digital marketing.

Zinc Digital, whose headquarters are in the village of Little Houghton, has hundreds of clients across Northamptonshire, the UK and further afield and an expanding team committed to launching state of the art websites, results-driven digital marketing campaigns, powerful bespoke software applications and supporting companies to embrace all things digital to grow and expand.

The growing team is made up of three departments: Creative, Marketing and Support.

If you are interested in finding out more Zinc Digital’s internship opportunities, please email [email protected].