Zest Recycle secures strategic partnership with St Matthews Healthcare

Zest Recycle Waste Conference with St Matthews Healthcare

Zest Recycle has secured a contract with St Matthews Healthcare to manage recycling and waste across its estate.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in integrating sustainability within the healthcare sector, combining innovative waste management solutions with a shared vision for environmental responsibility.

Transforming Healthcare Waste Management

The partnership aims to revolutionise how waste is handled across the St Matthews Healthcare portfolio, which spans 10 specialist services in the Midlands and East Sussex. These include hospitals, community-based multidisciplinary team (MDT) units, and high-dependency care homes offering mental health care, rehabilitation, and integrated care pathways.

By leveraging Zest Recycle's bespoke waste management strategies, the initiative focuses on:

Optimised Waste Segregation: Implementing streamlined processes for separating recyclable and non-recyclable materials. Advanced Recycling Programmes: Deploying innovative systems tailored to the healthcare sector’s unique waste streams.Responsible Disposal Methods: Ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and ethical standards.

Setting New Benchmarks for Sustainability

This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising the high standards of care provided by St Matthews Healthcare. The partnership aims to:

Enhance recycling rates across all facilities. Identify and implement cost-effective sustainability strategies. Promote an eco-conscious culture among staff and stakeholders through initiatives like Zest Recycle’s "Start Fresh" communications campaign.

Driving Sustainable Excellence in Healthcare

With Zest Recycle’s expertise and innovative solutions, St Matthews Healthcare is positioned as a leader in eco-conscious healthcare operations. Together, the organisations are setting new industry standards, proving that sustainability and operational excellence can go hand-in-hand.

This partnership not only strengthens environmental stewardship but also serves as a blueprint for sustainable waste management in the broader healthcare sector.

Jasbinder Bhullar, Commercial Director for St Matthews Healthcare shared: “At St Matthews Healthcare, delivering person-centred care whilst promoting sustainability is at the heart of our social values policy. Partnering with Zest Recycle allows us to enhance our waste management processes while aligning with our commitment to environmental responsibility. Their expertise and innovative approach ensure we can focus on delivering exceptional care, knowing our waste is managed efficiently and sustainably.”

Roland Archer, Sales Director for Zest Recycle commented: “The partnership we have developed with St Matthews Healthcare is a great example of how a collaborative and consultative approach can deliver results. St Matthews Healthcare is fully committed to improving the sustainability of their waste operations across their sites and have allowed us to really get under the skin of the business, through our consultative approach”

The partnership between Zest Recycle and St Matthews Healthcare marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable waste management practices within the healthcare industry. By implementing a strategic waste management plan, both organisations are set to make a meaningful impact on the environmental footprint of St Matthews Healthcare’s portfolio.