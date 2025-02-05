Zero star takeaway included in January 2025's Northampton and beyond round up of food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the 10 West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of January based on inspections completed in November and December.

1 . January 2025 food hygiene round-up for Northampton and beyond The eateries in West Northamptonshire that have been rated three stars or lower...

2 . Ashanti Bar and Grill House The Wellingborough Road eatery was inspected on November 26 and given a one-star rating.

3 . Cantina La Adonis The Wellingborough Road eatery was rated three stars after an inspection on December 3.