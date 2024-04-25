Yusen Logistics partners with Kaleidoscope Group to provide access to applicants with disabilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yusen Logistics UK partnered with Kaleidoscope to make recruitment across its UK sites more accessible to people with all types of disabilities. Kaleidoscope is also supporting Yusen Logistics with accessibility assessments and improving disability awareness training.

Candidates on the first Kaleidoscope incubator programme for Yusen Logistics are provided with training that helps to maximise their chances of employment and to find the right role for them.

Gary Jackson, Head of HR Business Support at Yusen Logistics, said: “Yusen Logistics is very proud to be partnering with Kaleidoscope in a venture which illustrates our shared determination to improve the career prospects, and the lives, of those in our society who are disadvantaged.

“I am certain that this programme will expand within our business and have every confidence in the realisation of material benefits for all involved.”

Hardeep Rai, Co-Founder and CEO of the Kaleidoscope Group, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Yusen Logistics who have demonstrated a desire to take a market leading stance in their willingness to genuinely recruit more people with disabilities into their workforce.

“The individuals that we have encountered during our journey at Yusen Logistics have been exceptional and have shown a real commitment to thinking differently and reviewing their existing recruitment practices.