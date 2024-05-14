Youth Employment UK visit Greencore’s Northampton Facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Convenience food manufacturer, Greencore was delighted to host a visit by Youth Employment UK, a leading organisation working to change the youth employment landscape for young people in the UK, at its manufacturing site on the Moulton Park Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Youth Employment UK CEO, LJ Rawlings MBE, together with members of her team spent the day at Greencore’s state of the art sandwich manufacturing facility to see and hear first-hand the wide range of exciting opportunities Greencore has to offer, and how they provide opportunities for young people to develop their careers through further education and training opportunities.

Greencore’s Northampton site employs up to 2,700 people and produces sandwiches and sushi for one of the UK’s leading retailers.

Commenting on the visit, LJ said:

Members of Youth Employment UK team together with Greencore team

“It was a fascinating and brilliant opportunity to visit Greencore in Northampton, we know the impact good employers have on their communities and for us importantly, on young people. We loved hearing about the early careers work Greencore is doing to inspire, engage and support young people into your business and it was clear to see the genuine commitment to creating a good place for people to work. It can be really hard for young people to find a career and I am confident those that find Greencore will do well!“

Greencore General Manager, Michael Thirlaway said:

“It was an absolute pleasure meeting LJ and her colleagues. We’re immensely proud of our site and of the people that work here, and it was great to be able to showcase our talented people.”

YEUK members with Greencore Head of Manufacturing, Stuart Procter