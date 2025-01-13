Your Move Nolan Throw opens a Your Move branch in Buckingham following Open Doors acquisition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your Move Nolan Throw, a Your Move franchise with six successful branches in Northamptonshire, celebrates its latest expansion with the opening of a new branch in Buckingham.

The milestone follows the acquisition and subsequent rebranding of the well-established Buckingham-based lettings business, Open Doors, now operating as Your Move Buckingham.

With 135 managed letting properties now under its care, the newly rebranded branch solidifies Your Move Nolan Throw’s position as a growing regional leader in estate and lettings services. Landlords and tenants have had a smooth transition, with the branch retaining exceptional customer service that both businesses are renowned for.

The launch of Your Move Buckingham marks a significant chapter in what has been a transformative year for Your Move Nolan Throw. In the past 12 months, co-owners Sam Throw and Sean Nolan have relocated their Abington branch to a larger premises and opened a dedicated office for Northampton Student Living. These achievements align with the business’s ambitious growth plans, supported by the Assisted Acquisitions programme offered by LSL Estate Agency Franchising.

“We’re delighted to bring the Your Move experience to Buckingham, a vibrant and historic market town,” said Sam Throw and Sean Nolan, co-owners of Your Move Nolan Throw. “This acquisition allows us to expand our offerings, delivering expert support to existing landlords while introducing residential sales, financial services, and a dedicated student lettings proposition to meet local needs. Our continued growth would not be possible without the support of LSL’s Assisted Acquisitions programme, which has been instrumental in helping us bring our award-winning service to new areas.”

Hannah Gretton, Franchise Director at LSL Estate Agency Franchising, praised the partnership’s success: “We’re thrilled to see Your Move Nolan Throw expand into Buckingham. Sam and Sean’s commitment to growth and exceptional customer service reflects the very best of the LSL franchising model. Our Assisted Acquisitions programme empowers ambitious partners like them to grow strategically while maintaining service excellence. This latest chapter in Buckingham is a testament to their hard work and vision.”

LSL Estate Agency Franchising has more than 300 territories around the UK, across brands including Your Move, with over 150 territories, as well as Reeds Rains, Intercounty, Davis Tate and Thomas Morris.