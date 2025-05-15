Your Move Nolan Throw expands into Oundle with Woodford & Co. acquisition

Your Move Nolan Throw is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of Woodford & Co. in Oundle. The deal marks the launch of Your Move Oundle, with owners Sean Nolan and Sam Throw being supported by the LSL Estate Agency Franchising (LSL) Assisted Acquisitions team. This is the pair’s second acquisition in the past 12 months.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodford & Co. lettings portfolio of 160 fully managed landlords will now transition to Your Move Oundle, ensuring ongoing, high-quality management under new ownership. As a trusted local name, Woodford and Co. will continue operating the sales side of Your Move Oundle. All eight members of the Woodford & Co. team will remain in place, with founder Chris Woodford staying on as a partner to support a smooth transition.

Chris shared his thoughts on the decision: "The property business, and particularly the rental sector, operates within a fast-evolving industry, with changes to technology, procedures and legislation taking place on a surprisingly frequent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More onerous rules are likely to apply in the near future and with this in mind, and after 25 years of trading, I have decided to sell the company to a progressive, experienced firm, who can add resources, systems and support to the current rental team.”

Owners Sean Nolan and Sam Throw.

Chris noted that Your Move Nolan Throw stood out amongst multiple options due to a strong alignment in values and a clear synergy between the two companies. He found additional reassurance in the team’s proven track record of successful acquisitions.

Sean and Sam said: "Woodford & Co. are well-regarded, well-established property consultants and auctioneers, and we’re proud to continue their legacy under the Your Move banner. We’re thrilled that all staff are staying on - they’re a strong team and bring continuity and trust to the landlords they serve.

"Personally, this area means a lot, I [Sam] went to school in Oundle, so I’m already seeing familiar faces. It’s great to bring that local connection into the business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Ashley-Ives, Franchise Director at LSL, said: "We’re delighted to see Sean and Sam taking advantage of the Assisted Acquisitions Programme once again. They bring energy, drive and a deep understanding of what landlords and tenants need. There’s no stopping them, and we’re already looking forward to what comes next.”

Learn more about franchising opportunities with Your Move by visiting https://www.your-movefranchising.co.uk/