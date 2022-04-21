Community-minded volunteers in Daventry have been given just the right tools for their community centre revamp project, which was also aided by Northampton Saints stars.

Toolstation is backing Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) Community Interest Company, helping fund the young volunteers’ with their refurbishment of Southbrook Community Centre.

The final work on the project saw the young volunteers fully renovate the centre with new rooms, finishes, decoration and features, enabling the centre to reopen and offer a wide range of services, including sport and physical activity, to the local area.

Northampton Saints players Tom Wood and Alex Waller help out with the Toolstations Volunteer It Yourself Community Project in Daventry.

Toolstation has also introduced the Northampton Saints Rugby Club charity, Northampton Saints Foundation, to the project, who has provided some of the young participants as part of their practical modules.

Saints players Tom Wood and Alex Waller joined in to help the participants with carpentry, building outdoor furniture for the cafe and kitchen space.

Inspired by the rich heritage of Northampton Saints, the foundation inspires, supports and educates young people who are struggling within mainstream education, low in confidence and in need of direction to a positive future.

The community centre was disused for many years and after campaigning by local residents the space has been saved. The new trustees of the space include Northamptonshire Sport and the council.

Reginald Henrix Junior left, Mark Teulon, Jahiem John, Jamara Williams, Northampton Saints Alex Waller, Ernis Rama, Northampton Saints Tom Wood, Craig Phillips, Travis Thompson, and Graham Blackburn Toolstations help out at the Volunteer It Yourself Community Project in Daventry.

The project saw 24 volunteers, aged between 14-24 years old, the majority of whom are disengaged or excluded from mainstream education and training, help to improve the facilities.

More than 25 City & Guilds accreditations in Painting and Decorating and Health and Safety were earned.

The VIY programme combines DIY and volunteering and challenges young people to help repair and refurbish community facilities in their area while learning vocational trade skills on the job, helping them become more employable in the construction sector.

The refurbishment of Southbrook Community Centre is the fifth VIY project which Toolstation has helped to fund, with previous projects including the creation of an outdoor social and exercise space for Coventrians RFC and the refurbishment of a YMCA community centre in Dickerage.

Greg Richardson, head of marketing at Toolstation said: “We’re delighted to continue our support of the VIY team by helping refurbish a fantastic community space in Southbrook.