The 21-year-old owner of an independent streetwear clothing shop is celebrating two “amazing” years in business in Northampton.

Former Northampton School for Boys student Lawrenze Denton opened Passenger Streetwear Store in York Road in November 2021 when he was just 19, alongside his brother Alex, 24, and sister Nina, 22.

Celebrating the shop’s two-year anniversary, Lawrenze, now 21, said: “It’s all positive. I think the shop’s been received amazingly well, and we’re going from strength to strength. It’s only been two years, but it’s come on leaps and bounds since we started. The shop looks better, the stock offering is better. All in all, really positive, really happy. We’ve hopefully become quite well-known now in the town.”

Owner Lawrenze Denton outside Passenger in York Road

Passenger is a complete family affair, with the three siblings all “stirring the pot to create the perfect potion”… and even mum and dad helping out.

Lawrenze said: "It’s still the trio. It’s been good. Working with your siblings isn’t all plain sailing, but nine times out of 10 it’s amazing. We all bounce off each other. All three of us stirring the pot and creating the perfect potion help. You can be a bit more open and brutally honest with them if something isn’t quite right.

"I’d like to think my parents are proud. My dad’s been a huge inspiration and help along the way, likewise my mum helping along the way. I don’t think we’d have the shop we have if my mum wasn’t able to cover me in-store sometimes.”

The store’s opening was inspired by the former Driver streetwear shop in Kettering Road, which sadly closed down following the sudden death of its owner.

Speaking about his inspiration, Lawrenze said: "Very, very big boots to fill. I used to work there so that store is always going to have a massive influence on everything I do. It was the first thing that got me into loving streetwear clothes.

"Steve and Driver managed to create a generation’s worth of people who loved clothes and loved fashion, and they grew up with him. So my aim is to create a generation of people who are my age and grow with the store. Hopefully, one day, we can get that cult following that Driver once did. That’s the aim.”

Asked about his future ambitions, Lawrenze said he dreams of opening stores up and down the country – and maybe, one day, globally.

He said: “I’d love to open a few more stores. To have a store in another country would be unbelievable. You never know what’s going to happen.

"But I want to focus on making this store the best it can be. We’re looking to expand upstairs and offer more of a range of clothes, including footwear and potentially womenswear.”

Lawrenze finished by sharing his secret to success. He said: “So much hard work. Seven days a week, 365 days a year. I live and breathe clothes. I love it. When you’re building your passion, your dream, you will happily sacrifice time. It doesn’t just happen. You’ve got to make these things happen.”