You won’t BEElieve what’s arrived at Northampton bar...

A bar in Northampton has some new ‘employ-bees’…

Playhouse, where gaming meets pizza, has teamed up with local honey producer Pitsford Bees to house its very own colony of bees.

A spokesperson said: “Making the most of the venue’s green roof, the bees will eventually produce the honey used on the kick-ass Pitsford Bee Sting pizza and the Hot Honey dipping sauce – available now with honey direct from Pitsford Bees, the pizza can be enjoyed by the slice or, as is Playhouse’s signature, by the metre. N’duja sausage and caramelised pineapple, drizzled with Pitsford Hot Honey – a flavour combination that just bee-longs together.

The beehive at the Playhouse bar in Northampton

“Serious about fun and the environment, Playhouse is also on track to be a Net Zero business by 2030.

“What are you waiting for? Get down to Playhouse for yourself to get a true taste of Northampton’s finest honey – you’d BEE a fool to miss it,” the spokersperson said.