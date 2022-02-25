Grosvenor shopping in Northampton town centre has announced that it will be welcoming dogs into its centre with the unveiling of a new, dog-friendly policy.

The new policy has been announced following National Love Your Pet Day on February 20 and will see dogs allowed to enter the malls at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton, as well as many of its big-name stores.

Grosvenor shopping director, James Roberts, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Grosvenor Shopping Northampton and many of our stores will now be open to dogs with

Dogs are now allowed into the Grosvenor Shopping centre in Northampton.

our new policy.

"As a centre, we have always prided ourselves on our deep ties with the local community and the relaxed and unique shopping experience we provide.

"We hope that the introduction of this new, dog-friendly policy will allow us to go that one step further in creating a welcoming space for our visitors to now bring their dogs.

"I, for one, cannot wait to welcome all our new, four-legged guests.”

Primark, HMV, Next and Lush are just a few of the centre’s stores which will now allow dogs to visit, with several food outlets - such as Zapato Lounge and Muffin Break - also embracing the policy.

Although some stores remain restricted to assistance dogs only, the policy has seen the majority of Grosvenor Shopping Northampton’s high-street and independent retailers adopt

a dog-friendly approach.

Dog owners are being reminded by the shopping centre that dogs must be supervised at all times and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

A full list of the stores that are now dog-friendly can be found on the Grosvenor shopping centre’s website or guests can find out more by visiting the Customer Service team in-centre.