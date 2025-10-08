XCAM secures prestigious CEOI grant extension to advance next-generation Earth Observation Camera
This competitive grant follows XCAM’s successful completion of the first phase of the project and will support an eight-month extension beginning July 2025. The programme aims to deliver a flight-ready, ultra-low-noise camera system capable of capturing exceptionally high-quality images of Earth, even in extremely low-light conditions.
The CEOI award recognises the technology’s potential to transform Earth observation. The camera will enable applications such as monitoring biodiversity and crop health, measuring thermospheric wind speeds, and mapping polar ice during winter darkness, opening new opportunities for climate and environmental monitoring.
The project, led by XCAM with specialist support from The Open University’s Centre for Electronic Imaging, aims to refine the camera design, advance performance towards state-of-the-art sub-electron noise levels, and conduct advanced radiation testing to achieve Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL6).
Key project highlights:
• Flight-ready electronics redesign to achieve full 30 frames-per-second capability.
• Ultra-low noise optimisation to approach 0.25 e- rms “photon-counting” sensitivity.
• Radiation validation, ensuring reliability in the harsh space environment.
The compact camera system will be marketed globally to instrument builders and satellite developers to support the rapidly growing micro- and nano-satellite markets.
For more information on XCAM, and their products and services, please visit:
www.xcam.co.uk