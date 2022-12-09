World-first interior radar system now on offer in Northampton helps ensure no one is left behind

A local car retailer is helping Northampton drivers ensure that no one will be left behind or forgotten in their car this Christmas and beyond, with the launch of the world’s first whole-interior radar feature.

With the run up to Christmas being a hectic time for many, it can often be easy to forget what – or who – you’ve left in your car. While many drivers are aware of the risks associated with leaving children or animals alone in cars during the hot summer months, many overlook the dangers of doing so in the cold, dark wintertime.

To help assist Northampton drivers, Bells Motor Group Northampton, on Bedford Road is introducing a cutting-edge interior radar system. The technology will be available on the new Volvo EX90 and other forthcoming Volvo cars, and is engineered to be so sensitive that it can detect the tiniest of movements in the cabin.

The cutting-edge technology will cover the whole interior of the car - including the boot

The technology is the first of its kind to cover the whole interior of the car, including the boot, with sensors spaced throughout the car’s cabin.

To maximise comfort for passengers, the car will not lock if it detects people or animals inside and will utilise its climate control system to maintain a suitable temperature until the driver returns.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “Creating a comfortable and safe driving experience is always a top priority in all Volvo designs – not just for the driver, but for all occupants, too.“No one chooses to be distracted or tired, but we know it can happen and are keen to assist people to alleviate the potential risk where we can. This new cutting-edge technology, which will feature in our future car interiors, guarantees that no one will be left behind.

“Here at Bells Motor Group Northampton we know that having this peace of mind is key to a safe and enjoyable journey. This new type of automotive safety will help drivers enjoy life to the fullest, while at the same time helping to prevent tragedies from happening. We invite drivers to visit our showroom and learn more about this life-saving technology from members of our friendly team.”

