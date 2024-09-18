Workspace hub scoops hat-trick of award nods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serviced workspace in Northampton town centre has been shortlisted for a hat-trick of esteemed local business awards.

Vulcan Works, which offers unique office space, business support, hotdesking and coworking opportunities from its base in the town’s Cultural Quarter has already won a flurry of awards since it launched last year.

Now it has been named as a finalist in three separate categories of the prestigious Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards 2024, which celebrate the very best of the county’s business community.

Vulcan Works is up for the Land and Development Award, which recognises projects that have had a significant impact on the Northamptonshire landscape, community or economy and where consideration for the environment and innovative thinking have combined to have a positive impact.

Vulcan Works management team Garrick Hurter, Darren Smith and Gail Haddon

The centre is also shortlisted for Community Project of the Year, which puts a spotlight on projects which have had a remarkable impact on the local community, and for Venue of the Year, which praises innovation, success and a unique offering.

Since Vulcan Works opened in Spring 2023, the dedicated team have supported numerous fledgling businesses and startups in the digital and creative industries, not just with office, workshop and coworking spaces, but through organising networking events and offering nurturing business growth support.

They have also partnered with Barclays and NatWest, as well as local business support organisations like Growth Hub, Careers Hub, The Marketing Meet Up, Northampton BID, NNBN and Digital Northants to offer practical business support, networking and workshops.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for not just one but three awards. The recognition is very much appreciated by the entire team, who work tirelessly to provide this unique and much needed offering to the local business community.

“We are immensely proud of all that we have achieved in such a short space of time and of all the businesses we have helped to support. The centre is already a thriving creative community, and this is just the beginning!

“We look forward to the awards ceremony in November and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, added: "The Vulcan Works is a fantastic example of regeneration we're delivering as Northampton. This space has been transformed from a vacant building to a thriving business community. To have this work recognised by being shortlisted in three categories at the NBEA awards is fantastic. We look forward to celebrating all the winners and shortlists at the awards in a few weeks’ time."

The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held on Thursday 7th November at Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground in Abingdon Avenue, Northampton.