Workspace hub celebrates one year of supporting businesses in Northampton

Vulcan Works, providers of office space and business support for companies and individuals working in creative and digital industries, marked its first anniversary on Wednesday, May 15 with a VIP event.

Officially launched in April 2023, Vulcan Works was created through transforming a Grade II listed former ironworks factory in Northampton town centre into a hub that provides office space, hot desking, meeting room hire and creative workspaces and workshops.

The £14 million project was funded by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), which facilitated a Local Growth Fund contribution of £6.3 million, together with £3.06 million from the European Regional Development Fund. Oxford Innovation Space was appointed to manage the space.

Over the last year, Vulcan Works has firmly established itself as a vital part of the local business community and economy, winning awards for innovation and its positive impact across Northamptonshire and providing a home to more than 30 different businesses. It has also nurtured 11 entrepreneurs through its fully-funded Vulcan Creatives programme. Other highlights include linking up with some trusted national partners, such as Barclays and Natwest, and local business support organisations like SEMLEP, The Marketing Meet Up, Northampton BID, NNBN and Digital Northants to offer practical business support, networking and workshops.