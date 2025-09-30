Workplace designers honoured with two top awards

A rapidly expanding workplace design company has won two regional awards for its excellent work and customer service.

Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace took two of the top honours at the SME Midlands Enterprise 2025 awards – Best Nationwide Office Furniture & Commercial Interiors Business 2025 and Client Service Excellence Award 2025.

They are the latest in a series of high-profile award wins for the organisation which has doubled the size of its team in the past six months due to increasing demand for its services.

Steve Allan, Managing Director of Verve Workspace, which also has a showroom in London, said: “These awards celebrate exceptional businesses that are driving growth and innovation across the Midlands region and making a difference in their industries.

The award winning team at Verve Workspace

“To win one of these awards is a huge honour but to have won two is an incredible achievement and shows what a dedicated and talented team we have at Verve Workspace.

“We’ve been creating stunning workplaces since 2004 and offer a personalised approach to every project we take on because every business and every project is different so the solutions we provide for them need to be bespoke.

“We don’t charge for our award-winning design services because we want our clients to benefit from our wealth of experience and we also ensure that they have access to excellent options for their office furniture and interior fit out at the very best prices.

“We take immense pride in producing high quality work because we know that well-designed workplaces can be key to making teams more productive.”

The SME Midlands Enterprise 2025 awards judges said: “Verve Workspace Ltd stood out for its well-established presence in the commercial interiors market, its proactive customer service ethos, and the versatility shown in managing both traditional office environments and modern flexible workspace needs.

“The feedback also highlighted their long-standing reputation and consistent client satisfaction, particularly with bespoke fit-out projects.”

Verve Workspace has also been named a finalist in the Business of the Year category at this year’s NNBN Business Awards. The winners will be announced in October.

Over the past two decades, Verve Workspace’s team has created thousands of floor plans and provided more than 1 million furniture components to clients across the UK including SMEs, blue chip organisations, educational establishments and government agencies.

Its designers use the latest technology to produce its innovative plans and its team keeps on top of the latest trends that reflect new ways of working.

To find out more about Verve Workspace call 01604 217879 or visit www.verveworkspace.co.uk