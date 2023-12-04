Working together to provide essential support to local schools

Independent recycling company Cawleys has teamed up with Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust to provide much needed support to local schools.

Family-run waste management specialists, Cawleys, is joining forces with Northampton Town once more – this time working with their Community Trust to provide tailored support to East Hunsbury, Blackthorn and Thorplands Primary Schools.

Damon Fox, Business Development Manager, Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust said: “We are delighted Cawleys has chosen to support our work with local school children.

“Their funding provides three schools with tailored weekly sessions run by one of our Education and Sport mentors. From mental health and well-being support to academic and sports sessions our mentors plan their provision based on the unique requirements of each school.”

Paulette Johnson, Headteacher with Cawley's MD Phil Gudgeon and Damon Fox of NTFC Community Trust

Along with weekly mentoring the schools also receive match tickets, visits from club mascot Clarence, football tournament competitions and raffle prizes.

Kat Pennington, Headteacher, East Hunsbury Primary School said: “We always put the children at the heart of what we do and are consistently looking for ways to support their social and emotional learning as well as their academic.

“The Education and Sports mentor is a fantastic opportunity to engage some of our children and provide them with the support and education they deserve. So far it is going well, and the coaches and children are building brilliant relationships which are really supporting their educational growth.”

Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, Cawleys said: “As a company we are determined to give back to the local communities in which we operate and are delighted to partner with Northampton Town Football Club again - this time to directly support primary schools through the provision of bespoke sessions based on their pupils’ needs.

“This support builds on the fantastic partnership we have developed so far with the club through managing their recycling, supporting Green Match days, and sponsoring club mascot Clarence to raise awareness of green initiatives within the local community.”

About Cawleys

Cawleys is one of the UK’s leading independently owned waste and resource recycling companies. The multiple award winning company ethos is ‘local recycling, global responsibility’ and the company celebrated its 75th anniversary in business in 2022.

From its headquarters in Luton, Cawleys provides waste management services across England for thousands of organisations from the smallest local businesses to the largest corporate estates.

Cawleys has a history of innovation and is leading the way in pioneering technology to transform waste into active resources. One such initiative is the recycling of automotive and industrial lithium batteries; Cawleys has pioneered this service in the UK and has been instrumental in working with leading global automotive manufacturing brands to provide a full-circle sustainable solution for used lithium batteries.