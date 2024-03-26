Working mum finalist in "Animal Star Awards" for "Animal Therapist of the Year 2024"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Amigos Veterinary Physiotherapy (named after her horse Alfie's racing name, and her inspiration for becoming a veterinary physiotherapist). Chloe then created her canine home clinic after she lost her son in pregnancy in 2022, causing her and her partner to make a change in their lives, move house and set up the home clinic which they named "The Ark" after their son Noah.

Chloe has since welcomed Noah's sister, and works her business around her family life. Chloe says "It's an excellent achievement for my little business, and after a period of time off and rebuilding myself, my business has now gone from strength to strength, so to not only be nominated but make it as a finalist is just amazing!".

Chloe regularly donates sessions to animals in need as a "supported animal" to give back, and also lectures in equine and veterinary physiotherapy at Anglia Ruskin University Writtle Campus.

Chloe with her dogs in the clinic with her certificate