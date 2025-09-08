Women’s health and pilates business set to open at the heart of Northampton town centre

A women’s health and pilates business is set to open at the heart of Northampton town centre in the coming months.

Viva Core is opening in Vulcan Works in around a month’s time, and the business launched at founder Joyce Mwape’s home studio on Saturday (September 6).

Joyce is a chartered accountant by day and is proud to add another string to her bow as a trainee body control pilates instructor – as well as mother to her 15-month-old son Nalu.

The business owner looks forward to offering pre and post-natal reformer and equipment pilates and specialist support, including movement for every stage of motherhood.

Viva Core’s approach is rooted in healing after birth and recognises that the journey begins before pregnancy. The business is shaped by research, and Joyce hopes to build close partnerships with women’s health professionals to offer personalised and informed care.

Joyce is hopeful that Viva Core will be open in Vulcan Works from the end of October, to support women through one of the most transformational experiences of their lives.

“I’m living the experience,” Joyce told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’ve been heavily impacted by what I have been through by having my 15-month-old son.

“My post-natal experience and the problems I suffered with were very unexpected. I’ve advocated for my health and it shouldn’t be this hard to have a central hub to find out what to expect.

“I want women to be aware of what they can encounter and where to go for support. We’re not aspiring to be a private health centre, but to raise awareness of the body and impact of child birth.”

The hope is to show what can be done before, during and after pregnancy to maintain health, and Joyce will do this through a body-first approach.

Joyce believes that building strength creates longevity and is a firm believer that no one approach fits all.

“I went to a physio on the NHS for 12 weeks and we weren’t doing the right thing for me,” she said. “I was told to strengthen my pelvic floor but it actually wasn’t relaxing.

“The information women need is out there if you know where to go. Our website will also contain further information and resources.

“Structured post-natal support is lacking and there is nothing really that is tailored to us. People don’t accept pregnant women into classes and there are normally one-off appointments, but this will be long-term.”

Joyce will offer small classes with a maximum of five people and women will be grouped together no matter what stage they are at in their journey, as the exercises will be different and modified for each person. One-to-one sessions and assessments will also be available.

Viva Core will operate through monthly memberships, with one-off sessions and drop-ins available too.

Joyce hopes to add social value through the business, with a pot of money for those who cannot afford the sessions to ensure Viva Core is accessible to all. She also wants to explore grant funding options.

“My short term goals are to encourage awareness of the body among women and the importance of correct movement,” said Joyce. “I want them to feel confident to ask for help early on and gain an insight into changes they can expect.

“Longer term, I want to work with women’s health professionals and GPs. I want to support better structured post-natal pathways in the NHS and do research-led work.”

Joyce is on the lookout for pilates instructors with experience in pre and post-natal groups to join her team, and she encourages anyone interested to reach out.

For more information on Viva Core, visit the business’ website here.