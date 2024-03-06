Women in Construction: Apprentice talks her recent win and career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephanie, aged 23 and from Northampton, is a trainee assistant site manager for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, working on the Vision development in Milton Keynes. Before entering the industry in 2021, Stephanie hadn’t held any previously related roles.

Steph commented: “I was looking to change my career, going in a completely different direction. Knowing I loved being outside and enjoying doing DIY projects at home, I decided to look into roles in construction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since taking on the role of trainee site manager, there is no typical day and each one is different - which is what I enjoy most about it. I can go from generally checking plots to preparing for vital inspections, and the variety is fantastic.”

Stephanie Black, trainee assistant site manager for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands

In February, Stephanie attended the latest NHBC graduation ceremony in Milton Keynes where she was awarded NHBC’s Construction Site Supervisor Apprentice of the Year.

Stephanie added: “An apprenticeship in house building is for everyone. We must attract the widest pool of talent and people from all backgrounds to take up an apprenticeship in the house-building industry to help address the nationwide skills gap and housing shortage.

“I took on such a varied, interesting and demanding apprenticeship, and have gained such extensive knowledge and expertise in a wide variety of topics. I’m looking forward to what I hope to be a great career ahead which offers many opportunities and makes a real difference.I hope to one day manage my own site! ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Since joining Taylor Wimpey in 2021, we’ve been nothing but impressed with Stephanie and her attitude to learning on the job. She is a brilliant member of the team at Vision and her recent recognition from the NHBC is a true testament to how she has flourished in the role as a trainee site manager. We couldn’t be prouder to have her work for the company and look forward to seeing her managing her own site in the not too distant future and winning an NHBC award in her own right.

Keep up the good work, Stephanie!”