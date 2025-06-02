Winvic appointed by IM Properties at £200m Towcester Park

Winvic Construction / IM Properties

Winvic Construction Ltd has been appointed by IM Properties (IMP) to commence construction work at a major new employment park, Towcester Park.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expected to create 1,500 jobs when fully occupied, Towcester Park will provide skills and training opportunities for local people and fund projects through a dedicated £100,000 community fund.

Northampton-based Winvic, is a leading main contractor specialising in the design and construction of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on starting the initial phase of the 1.1 million sq ft development, Danny Nelson, Managing Director – Industrial, Distribution & Logistics at Winvic, said: “We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with IM Properties and work together to deliver the first stages of this high-quality employment space with industry-leading sustainability credentials.”

Winvic Construction / IM Properties

A mix of high quality, sustainable employment space on a Design & Build basis which will target EPC A and BREEAM Excellent ratings, will be available at Towcester Park across a range of sectors. The site will also include 15 acres of green space, amenity land and retained and enhanced landscaping.

For businesses looking to scale up, IMP is offering its ‘Kick Start’ scheme, with reserved matters submitted for a range of units to accommodate space requirements from 13,500 to 22,000 sq ft.

To retain larger operators in the region or attract businesses looking to relocate, Towcester Park already has reserved matters for warehouse space of up to 470,000 sq ft. Buildings will feature HQ style office space, roof terraces on outboard offices, contemporary reception areas and high quality, modern working environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities will help promote green travel and the scheme overall will aim for Net Zero Ready status, to help occupiers transition to Net Zero in their own operations.

Richard Sykes, Development Director at IM Properties, said: “Winvic is a trusted and valued member of our supply chain who understands our ambitions to deliver legacy projects and work in partnership with the community. They have successfully delivered several of our previous schemes and will work closely with our team to help shape the first stages of this strategically important development.”

Working closely with local educational institutions and training providers, IMP aims to introduce apprenticeship schemes, vocational training programmes and career pathways within the logistics and industrial sectors.