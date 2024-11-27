Winning team are off to Wembley

The team at Vulcan Works in Northampton are hoping to walk away from Wembley with a national business award next week.

Vulcan Works won the Gold Positive Impact Award at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in May, after judges praised the business support hub for ‘innovating and adapting their business to not only thrive but benefit the wider community’.

The win, which celebrated the positive impact that the serviced workspace has had on the county since opening its doors in February 2023, automatically saw Vulcan Works put forward for the national ceremony, the SME National Business Awards 2024, on Friday 6th December at Wembley Stadium.

In the past 20 months, Vulcan Works has established itself as a key part of the local business community, offering unique office space, business support, hotdesking and coworking opportunities from its base in the town’s Cultural Quarter.

Not only has it provided start-ups and fledgling companies with business support, networking opportunities and skills workshops, it has also supported local community groups and businesses in crisis.

Vulcan Works offered the Royal & Derngate Theatre rehearsal space when the building had to close due to RAAC concrete last year so that the annual Christmas pantomime was able to go ahead for the community.

And when estate agents Your Move’s office was affected by a fire in Northampton, the team were able to facilitate a move to Vulcan Works to enable them to continue operating.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We are immensely proud of the way that we are able to help and support businesses and organisations in our local community and to be recognised for the impact we are having means a great deal to the whole team.

“The community that we have built here represents all that Vulcan Works is about – business growth, collaborative working and networking to create stronger, more innovative, successful new companies ready to flourish in our county.”