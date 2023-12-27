Winning streak sees Northants company Biovate Hygienics land string of industry awards

Dynamic Biovate Hygienics - which is making waves in the commercial hospitality and cleaning sectors - is celebrating a string of industry awards.

Through a number of shining innovations the company – based at Pury Hill Business Park at Alderton, near Towcester - have scooped three highly coveted awards and have also been listed as one of Europe’s most sustainable companies in a competition.

Co-Founders Nick Winstone, an experienced biological cleaning entrepreneur and Tom Burkill, a serial entrepreneur, launched the company with a vision of sustainable innovation and positive disruption.

Expressing his delight at the awards triumphs, Mr Winstone - also MD of Biovate Hygienics - said: “We are absolutely delighted at winning these awards. Our hard-working and talented staff have all played their part and it is tremendous that the awards judges recognised our commitment to the management of waste.

Biovate Hygienics has won an 'Innovative Product of the Year' award.

“As Biovate Hygienics only launched last year these achievements are wonderful for team morale and assisting us in our drive to become the country’s ‘go to’ brand for sustainable and carbon neutral cleaning products”.

The focal point of the startup’s award-winning run has been the successful launch of its ‘Zero Compromise’ range which represents a ‘world first’ for the commercial cleaning sector by being a nature powered product packaged in plastic-free paper bottles. The products are multi-tasking taking care of 99% of cleaning tasks within a cleaning environment and use naturally derived bacteria, enzymes and plant-based actives for their primary cleaning power.

The UK-made plastic-free bottle uses sustainably sourced vegetable waste fibre paper pulp. Its interior features a bio liner protecting the inside, preventing contact with Biovate’s products. This coating is made from natural pure plant sap latex while the outer case is infused with natural seaweed extract for added water resistance and helps to break down the paper fibres quicker if composted. The paper can be pulped in most recycling centres and the natural coating comes away to be used within the organic waste stream for composting back to nature. The bottle’s screw neck and cap are made of Moso Bamboo, that can also be recycled.

Earlier this month Biovate Hygienics was thrilled to see the groundbreaking range named as ‘Innovative Product of the Year’ at the Cleaning Excellence Awards at Coventry Building Society Arena, organised by Western Business Media. The event was co-located with the British Institute of Cleaning Science Conference at which Mr Winstone was a keynote speaker, addressing attendees on the new Green Claims Code and what green claims can be made going into the future. The Cleaning Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative products, services and individuals. From technological innovations and smart solutions to sustainability and individual commitment, the awards celebrate standards of excellence throughout the professional cleaning and hygiene sector.

In October the fast-growing company achieved the accolade of ‘Start-up Business of Year’ at the European Cleaning and Hygiene Awards, a glittering event staged in The Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin. The awards, which are the only pan-European awards to recognise the professional cleaning sector, are organised and run by the European Cleaning Journal.

Last month the founders travelled to the Houses of Parliament where they were presented with a Gold Winner Green Apple Environment Award in the Sustainable Development sector (Service Industries: Carbon Reduction category). The Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation – an independent, international, non-political, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

In April Biovate Hygienics was listed by TechRound – the voice of UK startups – in its first ever Sustainability60 roundup, celebrating the UK and Europe’s most innovative sustainability companies. Through its regular top 10s and listicles, TechRound has identified a number of promising startups and brands sometimes years before they came into the spotlight, including the likes of Cazoo, TikTok and Castore.

Other highlights saw Biovate Hygienics shortlisted as one of three finalists in the ‘New Business of The Year’ category at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEAs) held last month at The County Ground in Northampton – the home of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club – in association with business publication All Things Business.

The year started with a final three listing at the first Metsa/ CSSA Sustainability Awards in the Sustainable Team of the year category, held at the iconic Cutty Sark in Greenwich, South East London, in March.